U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) while underway, June 24, 2022. VMFA-121 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2022 05:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848344
|VIRIN:
|220624-M-TU094-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109077220
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Knight’s Sky: VMFA-121 conducts low-light flight ops, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
