Commanding Officer of Army Training and Doctrine Command, General Funk provides 4-Star Coin to 5 Soldiers of 311 ESC for their support in the making of "WHAT’S YOUR WARRIOR?/DO “YOUR THING” a national marketing campaign in support of the Army's recruiting mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2022 20:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848326
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-PK275-952
|Filename:
|DOD_109076869
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, General Paul E. Funk in Los Angeles: Coin Recipients, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS
