    General Paul E. Funk in Los Angeles: Address

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Commanding Officer of Army Training and Doctrine Command, General Paul E. Funk II, addresses Soldiers of 311 ESC, during his visit in Los Angeles/California.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848324
    VIRIN: 220610-A-PK275-136
    Filename: DOD_109076862
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Army Training and Doctrine Command

