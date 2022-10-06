311th ESC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, welcomes General Paul E. Funk II, Commanding Officer of Army Training and Doctrine Command, during his visit at 311th ESC, to recognize Soldiers for their work with the Army Enterprise Marketing Office (AEMO).
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2022 20:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848323
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-PK275-896
|Filename:
|DOD_109076861
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, General Funk in Los Angeles: Opening Remarks, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
