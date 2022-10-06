Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Paul E. Funk in Los Angeles: Welcome and Opening Remarks

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    311th ESC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, welcomes General Paul E. Funk II, Commanding Officer of Army Training and Doctrine Command, during his visit at 311th ESC, to recognize Soldiers for their work with the Army Enterprise Marketing Office (AEMO).

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848321
    VIRIN: 220610-A-PK275-129
    Filename: DOD_109076854
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Army Training and Doctrine Command

