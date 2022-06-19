Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and African partners’ militaries conduct combined medical exchanges to build and strengthen the medical capability of both countries during exercise African Lion 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2022 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848317
|VIRIN:
|220619-A-GW447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109076819
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Exercise in Ghana during African Lion 2022, by CPL Ethan Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
