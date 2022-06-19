Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Exercise in Ghana during African Lion 2022

    ACCRA, GHANA

    06.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ethan Ford 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and African partners' militaries conduct combined medical exchanges to build and strengthen the medical capability of both countries during exercise African Lion 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2022
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220619-A-GW447-1001
    Location: ACCRA, GH 

    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    Ghana
    Accra
    AfricanLion
    MEDREX Ghana 22

