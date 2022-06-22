86th Airlift Wing Participate in Exercise African Lion 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848315" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various units from the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participate in exercise AFRICAN LION 22. Airmen assembled and air dropped cargo within Morocco. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.

(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)