    86th Airlift Wing Participate in Exercise African Lion 2022

    MOROCCO

    06.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Various units from the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participate in exercise AFRICAN LION 22. Airmen assembled and air dropped cargo within Morocco. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)

    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    86th Airlift Wing
    Morocco
    AfricanLion

