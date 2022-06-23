Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Brigade, 1st Infantry Division transfers authority to Iron Brigade, 4th Infantry Division in Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    06.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division transfers authority of operations to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Zagan, Poland, June 23, 2022. This ceremony marked the end of an 11-month rotation for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Soldiers, and the beginning of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division’s rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 08:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848299
    VIRIN: 220623-A-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109076567
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Brigade, 1st Infantry Division transfers authority to Iron Brigade, 4th Infantry Division in Poland, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

