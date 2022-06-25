Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Civil Engineer Squadron: Deployment for Training (Yakota Air Base, Japan)

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Members from the 110th Wing Civil Engineering Squadron renovate the Tama Hills Recreation Center, Japan, on June 16, 2022, during the 110th Civil Engineering Deployment for Training(DFT).

    The DFT program provides valuable training opportunities normally not available in home station scenarios, allowing airmen to train on equipment they will likely operate during a deployment but might not have on their home base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848298
    VIRIN: 220625-F-SB302-640
    Filename: DOD_109076566
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Civil Engineering
    Deployment for Training
    U.S. Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    Yakota Air Base

