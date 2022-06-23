Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethal Breeze 2022

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Service members and first responders react to a mass casualty response drill, as part of Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2022. The exercise was an aircraft mishap response scenario, which includes entities from on and off the installation, an opportunity to increase interagency response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848287
    VIRIN: 220623-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109076334
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, Lethal Breeze 2022, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

