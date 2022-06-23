Service members and first responders react to a mass casualty response drill, as part of Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2022. The exercise was an aircraft mishap response scenario, which includes entities from on and off the installation, an opportunity to increase interagency response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848287
|VIRIN:
|220623-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109076334
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
This work, Lethal Breeze 2022, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
