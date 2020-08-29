U.S. Marines, military police, service members, medical personnel, and base personnel coordinate in order to evacuate and treat simulated casualties during Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2022. The exercise was an aircraft mishap response scenario, which included entities from on and off the installation, an opportunity to increase interagency response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848285
|VIRIN:
|220623-M-VH951-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109076314
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022: Aircraft Mishap Response Drill B-roll, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT