    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022: Aircraft Mishap Response Drill B-roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines, military police, service members, medical personnel, and base personnel coordinate in order to evacuate and treat simulated casualties during Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2022. The exercise was an aircraft mishap response scenario, which included entities from on and off the installation, an opportunity to increase interagency response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848285
    VIRIN: 220623-M-VH951-2001
    Filename: DOD_109076314
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022: Aircraft Mishap Response Drill B-roll, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH

