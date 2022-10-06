Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    368 MPs provide security support for Valiant Shield in Guam

    GUAM

    06.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 368th MP Brigade conduct area security during their annual training in support of the INDOPACOM Exercise Valiant Shield at Anderson Airforce Base, Guam June 10. Valiant Shield ensures the Joint Force maintains the advantage against long-term competitors seeking to undermine the rules-based international order and the free and open Indo-Pacific that bolsters Indo-Pacific Security upon which global prosperity rests.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 21:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848284
    VIRIN: 220610-A-GS113-001
    Filename: DOD_109076305
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 368 MPs provide security support for Valiant Shield in Guam, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    9thMSC Guam Valiant Shield MP Pacific 368

