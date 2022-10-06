368 MPs provide security support for Valiant Shield in Guam

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 368th MP Brigade conduct area security during their annual training in support of the INDOPACOM Exercise Valiant Shield at Anderson Airforce Base, Guam June 10. Valiant Shield ensures the Joint Force maintains the advantage against long-term competitors seeking to undermine the rules-based international order and the free and open Indo-Pacific that bolsters Indo-Pacific Security upon which global prosperity rests.
