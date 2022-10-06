368 MPs provide security support for Valiant Shield in Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 368th MP Brigade conduct area security during their annual training in support of the INDOPACOM Exercise Valiant Shield at Anderson Airforce Base, Guam June 10. Valiant Shield ensures the Joint Force maintains the advantage against long-term competitors seeking to undermine the rules-based international order and the free and open Indo-Pacific that bolsters Indo-Pacific Security upon which global prosperity rests.