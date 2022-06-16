Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163rd Infantry Regiment OPFOR - Golden Coyote 22

    OH, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Soldiers with Bravo Company 163rd Infantry Regiment, Montana Army National Guard conduct a Forward Operation Base security checkpoint training exercise at Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 16, 2022.Base security was one of the trainings conducted in support of the Golden Coyote Training Exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isaac Keplinger)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 20:59
    OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 163rd Infantry Regiment OPFOR - Golden Coyote 22, by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montana Army National Guard
    GoldenCoyote
    163rd Infanty Regiment

