Soldiers with Bravo Company 163rd Infantry Regiment, Montana Army National Guard conduct a Forward Operation Base security checkpoint training exercise at Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 16, 2022.Base security was one of the trainings conducted in support of the Golden Coyote Training Exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isaac Keplinger)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848279
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-EU299-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109076255
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 163rd Infantry Regiment OPFOR - Golden Coyote 22, by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT