Happy Hooligan CES Deploys to Yokota Air Force Base

The 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard Civil Engineer Squadron took part in a deployment for training (DFT) project at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan from May 1-June 7, 2022. The CES renovated, poured concrete, framed and roofed two buildings on their rotations at Tama Hills Recreation Area. Besides the construction projects, firefighters from the 119th Wing conducted structure burn and vehicle extraction as well as other traing while at Yokota.