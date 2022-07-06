Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Hooligan CES Deploys to Yokota Air Force Base

    JAPAN

    06.07.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    The 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard Civil Engineer Squadron took part in a deployment for training (DFT) project at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan from May 1-June 7, 2022. The CES renovated, poured concrete, framed and roofed two buildings on their rotations at Tama Hills Recreation Area. Besides the construction projects, firefighters from the 119th Wing conducted structure burn and vehicle extraction as well as other traing while at Yokota.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 18:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848272
    VIRIN: 220624-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_109076037
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Happy Hooligan CES Deploys to Yokota Air Force Base, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Civil Engineer
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    Yokota AFB

