Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spouse Culture Spotlight: Katie McKim

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Katie McKim, 21st Force Support Squadron Key Spouse, discusses the challenges of raising a family in the Air Force, the importance of reaching out to fellow military spouses for support, and how she pays it forward in her role as a key spouse mentor at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 17:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848266
    VIRIN: 220624-F-BV344-1001
    Filename: DOD_109075863
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    families
    spouses
    SBD 1
    Space Base Delta 1
    FiveandThrive
    21 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT