    48th Special Recreation Day

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District hosted the 48th Annual Special Recreation Day at Youghiogheny Lake in Confluence, Pennsylvania.

    Local special needs children and adults participated in hay rides, boating, games and fishing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848258
    VIRIN: 220505-A-GE626-411
    Filename: DOD_109075655
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PA, US

