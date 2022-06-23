Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, provide refueling support to A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848254
|VIRIN:
|220623-F-UN330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109075599
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th AS refuels A-10s during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
