    36th AS refuels A-10s during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, provide refueling support to A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848254
    VIRIN: 220623-F-UN330-1001
    Filename: DOD_109075599
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th AS refuels A-10s during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

