    134th ARW Airmen conduct joint water survival training

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members from the 134th Security Forces and Aircrew Flight Equipment conduct joint water survival training with fellow Army National Guardsmen and local law enforcement.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848253
    VIRIN: 220605-F-RY227-210
    Filename: DOD_109075596
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th ARW Airmen conduct joint water survival training, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Tennessee National Guard
    water survival training
    134th ARW

