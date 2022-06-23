Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfare Maneuver Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers with the Cumming-based Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, and the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted interoperability training during a live-fire lane at the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 23, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 15:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848251
    VIRIN: 220623-A-VB701-111
    Filename: DOD_109075554
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfare Maneuver Exercise, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard
    Fort Steward
    48XCTC22

