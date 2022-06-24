Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hiding The Real You: Before PRIDE

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Dover recount their experiences of hiding who they were before and after, "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." (Video by SrA Faith Schaefer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 15:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848250
    VIRIN: 220624-F-MO780-1001
    Filename: DOD_109075553
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    TAGS

    PRIDE
    DOVER
    DSOC
    INCLUSION
    LGBTQ
    PRIDEMONTH

