Hiding The Real You: Before PRIDE

Members of Team Dover recount their experiences of hiding who they were before and after, "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." (Video by SrA Faith Schaefer)
|06.24.2022
|06.24.2022 15:41
|Interviews
|848250
|220624-F-MO780-1001
|DOD_109075553
|00:02:46
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|0
|0
