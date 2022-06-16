Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll: Resolute Sentinel 22 El Salvador medevac

    ILOPANGO AIR BASE, EL SALVADOR

    06.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    El Salvadorian medics go through a medical evacuation exercise where they evaluated and treated patients from a simulated plane crash and then loaded them onto a helicopter during Operation Resolute Sentinel 22.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848249
    VIRIN: 220624-F-DQ193-1001
    Filename: DOD_109075511
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: ILOPANGO AIR BASE, SV

    Air Forces Southern
    El Salvador
    Strengthening Partnerships
    RS-22
    Resolute Sentinel 22
    USSOUTCOM

