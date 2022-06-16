BRoll: Resolute Sentinel 22 El Salvador medevac

El Salvadorian medics go through a medical evacuation exercise where they evaluated and treated patients from a simulated plane crash and then loaded them onto a helicopter during Operation Resolute Sentinel 22.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848249
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-DQ193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109075511
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|ILOPANGO AIR BASE, SV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
