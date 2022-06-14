Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Hosts Its First Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    RIDGECREST, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Edward Cartagena 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) China Lake hosted its first ribbon cutting ceremony on 14 June, signifying the completion of five munitions magazines, as part of the 18 military construction and four restoration and modernization projects of the $2.7 billion Earthquake Recovery Program aboard Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 12:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848227
    VIRIN: 220614-N-FF501-001
    Filename: DOD_109074896
    Length: 00:12:39
    Location: RIDGECREST, CA, US 

    NAVFAC
    NAWS China Lake
    NAWCWD
    City of Ridgecrest
    Reyes Construction
    Navy Munitions Command Detachment China Lake

