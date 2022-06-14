Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) China Lake hosted its first ribbon cutting ceremony on 14 June, signifying the completion of five munitions magazines, as part of the 18 military construction and four restoration and modernization projects of the $2.7 billion Earthquake Recovery Program aboard Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 12:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848227
|VIRIN:
|220614-N-FF501-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109074896
|Length:
|00:12:39
|Location:
|RIDGECREST, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Hosts Its First Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Edward Cartagena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
