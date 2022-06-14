NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Hosts Its First Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) China Lake hosted its first ribbon cutting ceremony on 14 June, signifying the completion of five munitions magazines, as part of the 18 military construction and four restoration and modernization projects of the $2.7 billion Earthquake Recovery Program aboard Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake.