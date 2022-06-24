Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, or GBSD, is the next generation ICBM under development. A megaproject equivalent to 15 Defense Department programs in scope, design, development, certification and deployment, it will recapitalize or modernize 400 missiles, 450 silos and more than 600 facilities across almost 40,000 square miles of US territory, over 6 states, 3 operational wings and a test location. (U.S. Air Force video By Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848223
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-F3230-001
|PIN:
|616668
|Filename:
|DOD_109074809
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
