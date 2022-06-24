Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground Based Strategic Deterrent

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, or GBSD, is the next generation ICBM under development. A megaproject equivalent to 15 Defense Department programs in scope, design, development, certification and deployment, it will recapitalize or modernize 400 missiles, 450 silos and more than 600 facilities across almost 40,000 square miles of US territory, over 6 states, 3 operational wings and a test location. (U.S. Air Force video By Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    Missile
    ICBM
    Sentinel
    GBSD
