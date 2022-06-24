video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, or GBSD, is the next generation ICBM under development. A megaproject equivalent to 15 Defense Department programs in scope, design, development, certification and deployment, it will recapitalize or modernize 400 missiles, 450 silos and more than 600 facilities across almost 40,000 square miles of US territory, over 6 states, 3 operational wings and a test location. (U.S. Air Force video By Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris)