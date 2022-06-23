Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Army Bands performs at Camp Dodge Summer Concert Series

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Capt. Kevin Waldron 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Iowa National Guard's 34th Army Band performed at the Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion on June 23, 2022. Two bands in the unit - Scrap Metal and 42 Romeo - had the opportunity to perform together. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Kevin Waldron)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848222
    VIRIN: 220623-Z-Y1817-001
    Filename: DOD_109074801
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

