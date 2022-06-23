The Iowa National Guard's 34th Army Band performed at the Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion on June 23, 2022. Two bands in the unit - Scrap Metal and 42 Romeo - had the opportunity to perform together. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Kevin Waldron)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848222
|VIRIN:
|220623-Z-Y1817-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109074801
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Army Bands performs at Camp Dodge Summer Concert Series, by CPT Kevin Waldron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Musician
LEAVE A COMMENT