88th RD Command Historian Ward Zischke discusses the origins of the Organized Reserve Divisions during this month's installment of the History Minute.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848217
|VIRIN:
|220624-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109074666
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, History Minute: Organized Reserve Divisions, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
