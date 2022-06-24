Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History Minute: Organized Reserve Divisions

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th RD Command Historian Ward Zischke discusses the origins of the Organized Reserve Divisions during this month's installment of the History Minute.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USAR
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division

