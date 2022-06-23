Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval District Washington Holds Pride Month Observance

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    Naval District Washington held a virtual Pride Month observance, where guest speaker U.S. Navy Master Chief (Ret.) Taryn Wilson shared her experiences as a transgender service member.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 11:01
    Category: Interviews
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Observance
    Master Chief
    Pride Month
    Transgender

