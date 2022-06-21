Combat Life Saver Training at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area during African Lion 22

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conducts combat life saver training at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia, June 21, 2022. The regiment is participating in exercise Africa Lion 22. U.S. Africa Command's largest and premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from June 6-30
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848209
|VIRIN:
|062122-Z-SD031-101
|Filename:
|DOD_109074593
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|BEN GHILOUF, TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
