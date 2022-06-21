Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Life Saver Training at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area during African Lion 22

    BEN GHILOUF, TUNISIA

    06.21.2022

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conducts combat life saver training at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia, June 21, 2022. The regiment is participating in exercise Africa Lion 22. U.S. Africa Command's largest and premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from June 6-30

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848209
    VIRIN: 062122-Z-SD031-101
    Filename: DOD_109074593
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: BEN GHILOUF, TN

    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    Tunisia
    Michigan National Guard
    AfricanLion
    Ben Ghilouf
    126 Theater Public Affairs Support Element

