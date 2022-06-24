The 727th Air Mobility Squadron, one of the tenant units stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prepares and loads cargo onto an aircraft. The 727th Air Mobility Squadron, is responsible for executing Air Mobility Command’s global air mobility mission set through sustaining and managing mobility aircraft, crews, passengers, and cargo that transits across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848205
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-GK113-330
|Filename:
|DOD_109074370
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 727th AMS Cargo B-Roll, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
