    727th AMS Cargo B-Roll

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The 727th Air Mobility Squadron, one of the tenant units stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prepares and loads cargo onto an aircraft. The 727th Air Mobility Squadron, is responsible for executing Air Mobility Command’s global air mobility mission set through sustaining and managing mobility aircraft, crews, passengers, and cargo that transits across the globe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848205
    VIRIN: 220624-F-GK113-330
    Filename: DOD_109074370
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 727th AMS Cargo B-Roll, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    AMC
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    521st AMOW
    727th AMS
    air mobility squadron

