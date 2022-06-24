727th AMS Cargo B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848205" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 727th Air Mobility Squadron, one of the tenant units stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prepares and loads cargo onto an aircraft. The 727th Air Mobility Squadron, is responsible for executing Air Mobility Command’s global air mobility mission set through sustaining and managing mobility aircraft, crews, passengers, and cargo that transits across the globe.