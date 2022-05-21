Nearly 80 U.S. Army soldiers from the Kaiserslautern Military Community participated in a Norwegian ruck march at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 21, 2022. The ruck, called Marsjmerket in Norwegian, has been a Norwegian military tradition for over 100 years old and is a timed competition in which participants ruck 30 kilometers or 18.6 miles with a 11 kilogram or 24 pounds. Soldiers that finished the ruck within the timeframes for their age and gender received certificates and pins of completion. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 10:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848204
|VIRIN:
|220521-F-IP635-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109074369
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH KASERNE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marsjmerket: Norwegian Ruck March in KMC (with graphics 1080p), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT