    Marsjmerket: Norwegian Ruck March in KMC (with graphics 720p)

    SEMBACH KASERNE, GERMANY

    05.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Nearly 80 U.S. Army soldiers from the Kaiserslautern Military Community participated in a Norwegian ruck march at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 21, 2022. The ruck, called Marsjmerket in Norwegian, has been a Norwegian military tradition for over 100 years old and is a timed competition in which participants ruck 30 kilometers or 18.6 miles with a 11 kilogram or 24 pounds. Soldiers that finished the ruck within the timeframes for their age and gender received certificates and pins of completion. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848203
    VIRIN: 220521-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109074368
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH KASERNE, DE

