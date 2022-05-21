Marsjmerket: Norwegian Ruck March in KMC (with graphics 720p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848203" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nearly 80 U.S. Army soldiers from the Kaiserslautern Military Community participated in a Norwegian ruck march at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 21, 2022. The ruck, called Marsjmerket in Norwegian, has been a Norwegian military tradition for over 100 years old and is a timed competition in which participants ruck 30 kilometers or 18.6 miles with a 11 kilogram or 24 pounds. Soldiers that finished the ruck within the timeframes for their age and gender received certificates and pins of completion. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)