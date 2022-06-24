The joint war-fighter would not be able to get anywhere without Air Mobility Command. One of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s tenant units, the 727th Air Mobility Squadron, is responsible for executing Air Mobility Command’s global air mobility mission set through sustaining and managing mobility aircraft, crews, passengers, and cargo that transits across the globe. This is a quick look at their mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848202
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-GK113-080
|Filename:
|DOD_109074367
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS Mission, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
