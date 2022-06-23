Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire in Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.23.2022

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade engages a targets with M240b machine guns during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, June 23, 2022.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 04:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848184
    VIRIN: 220623-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_109073881
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: AVIANO, IT 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire in Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nato
    Sky Soldiers
    U.S.Army
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

