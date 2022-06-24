Naval Integration

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have conducted amphibious operations together since their inception. III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 7th Fleet Command work side by side to deter aggressions from various threats faced throughout the area today. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood and Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 01:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848179
|VIRIN:
|220624-M-XF490-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109073648
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT