    Naval Integration

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews and Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have conducted amphibious operations together since their inception. III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 7th Fleet Command work side by side to deter aggressions from various threats faced throughout the area today. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood and Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 01:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848179
    VIRIN: 220624-M-XF490-1001
    Filename: DOD_109073648
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    7th Fleet
    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    III MEF
    Navy-Marine Corps Team
    Naval Integration

