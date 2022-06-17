Camp Zama celebrated the U.S. Army's 247th birthday this year, holding a number of athletic events in a week-long observance that culminated in the unveiling of a new uniform patch. The patch, which combines both the U.S. and Japan flags, is authorized to wear by U.S. Army Japan Soldiers and designated Japan Ground Self-Defense Force liaison officers.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 00:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848178
|VIRIN:
|220617-N-BD319-821
|Filename:
|DOD_109073625
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Holds Army Week and Repatching Ceremony, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT