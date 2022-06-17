Camp Zama Holds Army Week and Repatching Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Zama celebrated the U.S. Army's 247th birthday this year, holding a number of athletic events in a week-long observance that culminated in the unveiling of a new uniform patch. The patch, which combines both the U.S. and Japan flags, is authorized to wear by U.S. Army Japan Soldiers and designated Japan Ground Self-Defense Force liaison officers.