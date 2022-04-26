220427-SAS-PACUP-USS AMERICA FIRE DRILL-MC2 CHAMPLAIN
The Amphibious Assault Ship USS America (LHA-6) conducts a fire drill on shore. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 00:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848177
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-HI741-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109073621
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO , NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220427-SAS-PACUP-USS AMERICA FIRE DRILL-MC2 CHAMPLAIN, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
