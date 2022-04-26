Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220427-SAS-PACUP-USS AMERICA FIRE DRILL-MC2 CHAMPLAIN

    SASEBO , NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.26.2022

    AFN Sasebo

    The Amphibious Assault Ship USS America (LHA-6) conducts a fire drill on shore. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 00:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848177
    VIRIN: 220427-N-HI741-0001
    Filename: DOD_109073621
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO , NAGASAKI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220427-SAS-PACUP-USS AMERICA FIRE DRILL-MC2 CHAMPLAIN, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

