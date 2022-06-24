Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Fire Fighters Keep Airmen Safe

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Fire Fighters maintain readiness through exercises and training, June 24, 2022, at Kunsan Air Base. Through their training Fire Fighters ensure the safety of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 00:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 848176
    VIRIN: 220624-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109073608
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AB, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Kunsan Fire Fighters Keep Airmen Safe, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

