    R-2508 Complex Usage Brief

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The R-2508 Complex includes all the airspace and associated land presently used and managed by the three principal military activities in the Upper Mojave Desert region. Prior to flying within the 2508 Complex, all pilots must receive the 2508 Airspace Brief provided by the 2508 Airspace Management Office. Contact the R-2508 Airspace Office by e-mail, phone or postal mail. R-2508 Office hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed weekends and holidays.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 21:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 848168
    VIRIN: 220401-F-TW412-1001
    Filename: DOD_109073479
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

