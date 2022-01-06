R-2508 Complex Usage Brief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The R-2508 Complex includes all the airspace and associated land presently used and managed by the three principal military activities in the Upper Mojave Desert region. Prior to flying within the 2508 Complex, all pilots must receive the 2508 Airspace Brief provided by the 2508 Airspace Management Office. Contact the R-2508 Airspace Office by e-mail, phone or postal mail. R-2508 Office hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed weekends and holidays.