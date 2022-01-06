The R-2508 Complex includes all the airspace and associated land presently used and managed by the three principal military activities in the Upper Mojave Desert region. Prior to flying within the 2508 Complex, all pilots must receive the 2508 Airspace Brief provided by the 2508 Airspace Management Office. Contact the R-2508 Airspace Office by e-mail, phone or postal mail. R-2508 Office hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed weekends and holidays.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 21:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|848168
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-TW412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109073479
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, R-2508 Complex Usage Brief, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
