B-1B Lancer refueling over the pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 then pops flares over Pacific Ocean after taking off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating United States Air Force ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Technical Sgt. Chris Hibben)