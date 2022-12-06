Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer refueling over the pacific (vertical video)

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.12.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 then pops flares over Pacific Ocean after taking off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating United States Air Force ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Technical Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848162
    VIRIN: 220612-F-PS957-5001
    Filename: DOD_109073394
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, B-1B Lancer refueling over the pacific (vertical video), by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

