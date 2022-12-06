A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 then pops flares over Pacific Ocean after taking off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 12, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating United States Air Force ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Technical Sgt. Chris Hibben)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848162
|VIRIN:
|220612-F-PS957-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109073394
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-1B Lancer refueling over the pacific (vertical video), by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B-1B Lancer
