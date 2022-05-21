Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Spirit of the Candy Bomber

    SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Col. (ret.) Gail S. Halvorsen, known as the Candy Bomber, is remembered for his service, excellence and integrity. Following his passing in February 2022, Air Mobility Command dedicated a C-17 Globemaster III from Charleston Air Force Base, S.C., in his honor.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 19:32
    Location: SPANISH FORK, UT, US 

    C 17
    AF75
    Candy Bomber
    C 54
    Berlin Airlift
    Operation Vittles

