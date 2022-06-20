U. S. Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers goes through weapon familiarization on the M2 machine gun during XCTC June 22, 2022, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 19:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848155
|VIRIN:
|220620-A-AE768-626
|Filename:
|DOD_109073291
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Boom!, by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT