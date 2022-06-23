Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Cav at ILA 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    06.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zach Nibbelink describes his experience during ILA 2022, Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2022. ILA Berlin provides a platform for international exchange between the aerospace industry, space agencies, the military, politics, and science. Representatives of world- renowned companies, leading exhibitors, and aviation experts use it as an opportunity to discuss market developments, strategies, and trends. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens our national security by encouraging peace, unity and cohesion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848138
    VIRIN: 220623-A-DG300-236
    Filename: DOD_109072836
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BERLIN, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Cav at ILA 2022, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirCav

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT