Air Cav at ILA 2022

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zach Nibbelink describes his experience during ILA 2022, Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2022. ILA Berlin provides a platform for international exchange between the aerospace industry, space agencies, the military, politics, and science. Representatives of world- renowned companies, leading exhibitors, and aviation experts use it as an opportunity to discuss market developments, strategies, and trends. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens our national security by encouraging peace, unity and cohesion.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 16:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848138
|VIRIN:
|220623-A-DG300-236
|Filename:
|DOD_109072836
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BERLIN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
