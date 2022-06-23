Air Cav at ILA 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zach Nibbelink describes his experience during ILA 2022, Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2022. ILA Berlin provides a platform for international exchange between the aerospace industry, space agencies, the military, politics, and science. Representatives of world- renowned companies, leading exhibitors, and aviation experts use it as an opportunity to discuss market developments, strategies, and trends. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens our national security by encouraging peace, unity and cohesion.