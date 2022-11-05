Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland A-10s Train with JTACs in Norway During Swift Response

    NORWAY

    05.11.2022

    Video by Capt. Benjamin Hughes 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft train with U.S. and partner nation Joint Tactical Air Control Party members in Norway during Swift Response.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether

