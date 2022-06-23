Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members help improve environment at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members volunteer for a planting event at MacDill Air Force Base, June 8, 2022. During the event, 130 plants were planted which will serve as shade and eroision control for the area, as well as help improve the habitat for gopher tortoises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 15:01
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members help improve environment at MacDill, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Service
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Environment

