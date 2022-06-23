Members help improve environment at MacDill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members volunteer for a planting event at MacDill Air Force Base, June 8, 2022. During the event, 130 plants were planted which will serve as shade and eroision control for the area, as well as help improve the habitat for gopher tortoises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)