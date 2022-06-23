It's Pride Month! Meet Mitchell Mills, an accounting technician with AFSVC. Mills shares what Pride is and YPride celebration and recognition is important to him here at AFIMSC.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 14:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|848112
|VIRIN:
|220623-F-HE309-384
|Filename:
|DOD_109072550
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, YPride Month: Mitchell Mills (Captioned), by Luke Allen and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT