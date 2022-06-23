Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPride Month: Sharita Figueroa (Captioned)

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Luke Allen and Malcolm McClendon

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Meet Sharita Figueroa with our Personnel Directorate. Figueroa is also the lead for AFMC's Barrier Analysis Working Group and AFIMSC's rep for the AirForce's BAWG. Figueroa shares YPride Month is an important part of our AFIMSC's diversity and inclusion efforts, and where you can find resources, whether you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or just want to know more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 14:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848111
    VIRIN: 220623-F-HE309-017
    Filename: DOD_109072526
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPride Month: Sharita Figueroa (Captioned), by Luke Allen and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Pride
    Pride Month
    AFIMSC
    LGBTQ+

