YPride Month: Sharita Figueroa (Captioned)

Meet Sharita Figueroa with our Personnel Directorate. Figueroa is also the lead for AFMC's Barrier Analysis Working Group and AFIMSC's rep for the AirForce's BAWG. Figueroa shares YPride Month is an important part of our AFIMSC's diversity and inclusion efforts, and where you can find resources, whether you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or just want to know more.