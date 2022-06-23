Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YPride Month: Stacy Ross (Captioned)

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Luke Allen and Malcolm McClendon

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Meet Stacy Ross with the Bank Products & Services Branch at AFSVC. Ross
    shares "YPride" Month is important to her and how AFIMSC's support for the
    LGBTQ+ community has enabled her to accomplish her mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 14:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848107
    VIRIN: 220623-F-HE309-131
    Filename: DOD_109072507
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPride Month: Stacy Ross (Captioned), by Luke Allen and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Pride
    Pride Month
    AFIMSC
    LGBTQ+

