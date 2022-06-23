Estonians celebrate the Victory Day parade at Kuressaare, Saaremaa, Estonia, June 23, 2022. Victory Day is an Estonian national holiday commemorating their victory over Baltic-German forces at the Battle of Vonnu in 1919, marking a turning point in the Estonian War of Independence. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848104
|VIRIN:
|220623-A-MM593-458
|Filename:
|DOD_109072477
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|KURESSAARE, 74, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Estonian Victory Day Parade, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT