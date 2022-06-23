Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Estonian Victory Day Parade

    KURESSAARE, 74, ESTONIA

    06.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Estonians celebrate the Victory Day parade at Kuressaare, Saaremaa, Estonia, June 23, 2022. Victory Day is an Estonian national holiday commemorating their victory over Baltic-German forces at the Battle of Vonnu in 1919, marking a turning point in the Estonian War of Independence. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848104
    VIRIN: 220623-A-MM593-458
    Filename: DOD_109072477
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: KURESSAARE, 74, EE 

    This work, Estonian Victory Day Parade, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne
    VictoryDay

