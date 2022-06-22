908th Security Forces Squadron conducts use of force training

Members of the 908th Security Forces Squadron conducted use of force training on June 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 12:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848098
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-QL331-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109072225
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Maxwell Air Force Base
