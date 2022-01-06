Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greg Carvajal

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Greg Carvajal’s life is enhanced through the leadership skills gained while serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. With a full-time civilian career and military service, Greg benefits from the best of both worlds.

    Video by Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848094
    VIRIN: 220601-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_109072189
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US 

