Greg Carvajal’s life is enhanced through the leadership skills gained while serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. With a full-time civilian career and military service, Greg benefits from the best of both worlds.
Video by Tim Yao
|06.01.2022
|06.23.2022 11:39
|Video Productions
|848094
|220601-A-KJ871-001
|DOD_109072189
|00:02:05
|MANHATTAN, NY, US
|0
|0
